Medical aspirants advocate for state-level entrance exam

Kolkata: At a time when the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee repeatedly has asked the Centre to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a nationwide single medical entrance examination due to current pandemic, a section of experts on the field of medical education, aspirants and their guardians have strongly advocated for going back to the earlier concept of state level medical entrance.



Mamata Banerjee's move regarding the postponement of NEET has gathered momentum after various Chief Ministers from other states and Congress President Sonia Gandhi had thrown their

weight behind Banerjee's demand.

Amidst the confusion over the fate of NEET this year, some of the medical aspirants and guardians appeal to the Bengal Chief Minister so that the state conducts its own medical entrance examination.

Before the introduction of the NEET in 2016, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board used to conduct both the medical and

engineering entrance in its adept hands.

Ever since the NEET was introduced the number of Bengali medium students clearing the NEET keeps going down. Most of those who rank in the Higher Secondary Examination fail to secure a place in the NEET. This is not

because these are less talented students but the real story behind the poor result of Bengali medium students is that the format of the exam has changed. The scenario is the same in case of other State's boards as well. 'One nation, one exam' concept was a failure as the National Testing Agency had to take tests multiple times on more than one question paper in the past few years, said Dr A.K Maity an expert in the field of medical education in the country.

After the NEET came into existence the number of coaching centers across the country have mushroomed in recent years.

Those who are taking training from various institutions are found to have cracked the exam while the Bengali medium students from a modest family background fail to clear as their parents cannot afford to spend the huge amount of money for the medical training.

According to sources, a training institute providing training for medical charges anything between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for two years for each medical aspirant.

Many parents are taking their students to other states for medical training.

According to available data, before the introduction of NEET, as many as 40-45 students having found ranks in the Higher Secondary used to clear the state medical

entrance but immediately after the introduction of NEET,

the number dropped to one or two.

A professor doctor from a city's medical college said: "We studied in Bengali medium schools and had been able to clear the medical entrance examination during our time. Bengali medium students are equally talented but they have to be given proper training. If everything turns into a business how the poor meritorious students will get

opportunity."

Ashim Sanfui, a guardian said: "Around 90 per cent of successful candidates are from coaching centers."

While Avijit Sardar, a school teacher who gives training for NEET at personal level said: "Poor but meritorious candidates from Bengali medium now fail to secure a place. Those who spend a huge amount of money for coaching mostly become successful."