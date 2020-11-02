Med establishments submit list of people for vaccination

Kolkata: Many of the government run-hospitals and the medical colleges in the city have submitted a list of priority groups to the state Health department after it had sought a list of the people who would be vaccinated first.



According to sources in the Health department, around 25,000 names have been submitted to the department by various medical colleges and hospitals so far.

Apart from the doctors, nurses and health workers, the medical students, police and security personnel have been included in the priority lists of the hospitals.

The private hospitals across the state and other government run hospitals and health centers in the districts are likely to submit the list within this

week.

A comprehensive data are being made by all the health establishments where the names of doctors, nurses, paramedics, group D staff and conservancy workers would feature. Those who have been fighting the Covid battle

from the front would be administered the vaccine in the first go.

The state government will hand over the lists to the concerned agency in the

Centre. According to sources in the state health department, excel sheets are being

prepared.

Those who have been working as accredited social health activists (ASHA), Anganwadi workers, those who are a part of Ayush treatment would also be administered the Covid vaccine. The doctors and the other staff members of various dental colleges and hospitals in the state would also be among the priority list prepared by the government.

The National Health Mission has been working in coordination with the state health department to complete the data preparation.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had announced that the country is working towards vaccinating 20 to 25 crore of its people, about one-sixth of its entire population, against Covid by July next year.

It may be mentioned here that the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital (CMSDH) in North 24-Parganas' Kamarhati may witness the phase II clinical trial of Russian vaccine 'Sputnik V'. If everything goes as per plane, the trials may happen at the CMSDH by the end of November. Formalities are being done to roll out the clinical trial of Russian vaccine. It will be a part of a pan-India Phase II clinical trial carried out by an Indian pharma company. According to the health department sources, around 12 volunteers have been chosen at CMSDH for carrying out the trail.