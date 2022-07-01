Med College will not take action against students who skipped exam

kolkata: The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) authorities have decided not to take any stern action against the undergraduate medical students who have skipped their second day of the third semester examination.



The authorities will take the final decision after all the remaining exams are over.According to sources, those who have skipped the second day of exam may be marked as absentees. The CMCH authorities have already made it mandatory for the students to undergo rapid antigen tests before entering the exam halls.It may be mentioned here that more than 250 undergraduate students of the CMCH skipped the second day of the third semester MBBS exam on Wednesday.

Senior officials of the CMCH have expressed dissatisfaction over the way the students skipped the exams on the first two days. Not a single undergraduate student turned up on the first day of the third semester exam on June 27.The students skipped the first day exam, after around 18 MBBS students from this medical college got infected with Covid. The students who did not take part in the previous two exams have demanded that either the examination should get postponed or it must be conducted online.