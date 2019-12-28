Mechanic fish out body, gets job as civic volunteer

Kolkata: A borewell mechanic who has been able to successfully fish out the body of a person who fell inside a well at Sonali Park in Bansdroni on Friday afternoon will be soon provided with the job of a civic volunteer. The mechanic Meghnad Sarkar performed the rescue operation within 45 minutes after 18 hours operation by the disaster management group had proved futile.



Samrat Sarkar , a 30 year old man accidentally fell - into a 50-feet-deep well surrounded by a two-feet- high wall in front of his home at Sonali Park on Friday afternoon and remained trapped inside it for several hours as the disaster management group of Kolkata Police and state Fire and Emergency Services department continued rescue operation but failed to yield results till Saturday morning. When they had decided to give up, the local residents suggested that they should call up Meghnad Sarkar. He wore an oxygen mark and with the help of a belt was manage to fish out the victim's body that had got stuck in the mud.