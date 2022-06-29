MBBS: More than 250 students skip second day of third semester exam

kolkata: More than 250 undergraduate students of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) skipped the second day of the third semester MBBS exam on Wednesday prompting the CMCH authorities to take decision in this regard.



A senior official of the CMCH said that those students who skipped the exam on Wednesday may be marked as absent. The final decision will be taken in the college council meeting, the official said. Senior officials of the CMCH have expressed dissatisfaction over the way the students skipped the exams on the first two days.

The candidates did not turn up on the first day of exam on June 27. The CMCH authorities had to cancel the first day exam as none appeared. The students skipped the first day exam, as around 18 MBBS students from this medical college got infected with Covid in the past 4 days prior to the first day of exam.

The students who did not take part in Wednesday's exam have a demand that either the examination should get postponed or it must be conducted online. The CMCH authorities took all the necessary arrangements like separate places for the infected students so that they could appear for examination. It was also stated that the rest of the students would be allowed to enter the examination hall after the rapid antigen test.

Senior professors of the CMCH said that it cannot be justified that the students will not appear for examinations on the pretext of Covid infection. These students may be marked as absent and further proceedings may be taken following the college council meeting. It may be mentioned here that many of the undergraduate students have been demanding online exams in the wake of Covid situation.