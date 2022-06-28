MBBS: Cal Med College cancels 3rd sem exams

Kolkata: In the wake of a sudden surge in Covid cases among the undergraduate students in the past couple of days, the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Monday cancelled the third semester MBBS exam which was scheduled to take place on the same day.

The students did not, however, turn up at Monday's examination. The exam eventually got cancelled. According to sources in the CMCH, nearly around 18 MBSS students from this medical college got infected with Covid in the past 4 days. There was an examination in the college on Monday where examiners were present with the question papers but the medical students did not come to take the examination. After waiting for half-an-hour, CMCH authorities cancelled the exam.

The CMCH authorities made separate arrangements for the infected students so that they could appear for examination in separate rooms. It was also stated that the rest of the students would be allowed to enter the examination hall after the rapid antigen test.