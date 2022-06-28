MBBS: Cal Med College cancels 3rd sem exams
Kolkata: In the wake of a sudden surge in Covid cases among the undergraduate students in the past couple of days, the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Monday cancelled the third semester MBBS exam which was scheduled to take place on the same day.
The students did not, however, turn up at Monday's examination. The exam eventually got cancelled. According to sources in the CMCH, nearly around 18 MBSS students from this medical college got infected with Covid in the past 4 days. There was an examination in the college on Monday where examiners were present with the question papers but the medical students did not come to take the examination. After waiting for half-an-hour, CMCH authorities cancelled the exam.
The CMCH authorities made separate arrangements for the infected students so that they could appear for examination in separate rooms. It was also stated that the rest of the students would be allowed to enter the examination hall after the rapid antigen test.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Centre not releasing dues under 100 days' work scheme, Bangla Awas...27 Jun 2022 7:24 PM GMT
Arrest Nupur Sharma; show that same rule applies for all: TMC27 Jun 2022 7:22 PM GMT
CM transfers benefits worth over Rs 2K cr to 89L farmers27 Jun 2022 7:19 PM GMT
TMC holds rallies across state, demands Suvendu's arrest27 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT
CM meets 3 aggrieved TET candidates, assures justice27 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT