'Mayurpankhi Nouka' to be 40ft pandal's theme at Central Kolkata club

kolkata: With three days to go for Bengal's biggest festival to kick off, various Puja committees in Kolkata are busy in giving final touches to their Puja pandals. Some of the organisers are also skeptical whether the spirit of celebration will be dampened as the weather office predicts rainfall Saptami onwards.



Most of the Puja committees are not going to bother about the rainfall prediction and they are utilising the last moment to give final shape to their Puja installations.

Many Puja committees are famous for their theme-based pandals. The Young Boys Club in Central Kolkata, like always, has taken up the challenge to discover relevant social issues as its theme.

"Mayurpankhi Nouka" is their theme this year. Every Durga Puja committee tries to bring out the best in order to attract the people through various new concepts. They have come up with new creativity, art and architecture when it comes to selecting themes of the Puja. Young Boys Club, which turns 53 this year, has come up with a theme related to the current scenario of the world.

It is situated near Tara Chand Dutta Street in Central Kolkata that connects Central Avenue with Rabindra Sarani. The Puja pandal will be made up of 'hogla' leaves, 'pathkathi' and dried fruits.

Rakesh Singh, chief organiser said: "We are replicating Mayurpankhi Nouka with hogla leaves, pathkathi and dried fruits. The revellers will get to witness several handicrafts in this pandal. There will be relics of NavDurga inside the pandal. We have roped in many leading professional artists as well as rural artisans, who have exceptional abilities to deliver exceptional themes."

Artist Dev Shankar Mahesh from Midnapore has conceptualised the Puja theme. The height of the pandal will be around 40 feet.

In their 61st year of Puja celebration, Babu Bagan Sarbojanin has come up with a theme of "Maa Tujhe Selam" where Motherland is being glorified along with Mother Goddess. People will be able to see currency coins of various decades in various denominations.