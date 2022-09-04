Mayor's new initiative to fast track bldg sanctions

Kolkata: In a bid to avoid delays in sanction of building plans for setting up two or three storeyed houses that do not go over a height of 210 square metre, Mayor Firhad Hakim has instructed the Building department not to interfere in the process of sanction of plans.



Till date, for two or three storeyed houses within three cottah land that do not go over a height of 210 square metre, it was optional for the Licenced Building Surveyor (LBS) empanelled with KMC's Building department to sanction plans on their own or do the same through the Building department. However, in all the cases, the plan was sanctioned through the KMC's Building department leading to delays.

The Mayor wants all these small buildings to be sanctioned by the LBS but the detailed plan should be uploaded with all necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of concerned agencies.

The payment of requisite KMC fees in this regard will be mandatory for according the final sanction. Responding to a query at the 'Talk to Mayor' programme on Saturday, the Mayor directed the Municipal Commissioner to bring out a notification clarifying the role of LBS in this matter. The declaration of the structural stability of the building will be given by the LBS and the Building department will carry out random inspection of 10 to 20% of the buildings to understand whether the small residential building has been constructed as per legal provisions or not.

"If it is found that there is any sort of deviation from rules in any form, the license of the LBS will be cancelled," a senior official of KMC's Building department said.