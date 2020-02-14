Mayor to lead rally today to create awareness against dengue

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim will lead a rally to create awareness against dengue on Saturday.



Atin Ghosh, Deputy Mayor and in-charge of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's (KMC) health department, all councillors, MPs, MLAs, celebrities, senior officials of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department, Health department, representatives of the

puja committees, members of 16 NGOs and the controlling officials of KMC will take part in the rally that will start from the Mayor's gate at 10 am.

It may be mentioned that at the administrative review meeting held in Durgapur on February 13, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked all the municipalities to launch awareness drives against dengue.

KMC had held awareness campaigns in all the 144 wards of KMC on February 8. The rally will march through Corporation Place, a stretch on Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Lenin Sarani, Subodh Mullick Square, Nirmal Chandra Street and terminate at College Square.

The slogan of the awareness campaign is 'For prevention of Dengue Remain aware from January to December.' There will be Chhau dance, tableaux, club band and dhakis along with colourful banners and posters during the route of the rally.

It may be mentioned that KMC is setting up a 100-bed hospital exclusively for the treatment of patients suffering from dengue and malaria in Chetla. It has opened 15 dengue detection centres in the city as well.

Senior civic officials said close cooperation between the residents and KMC was required to stop spreading of dengue. "Translating the knowledge into action is required. The residents should clean the containers used to store water at least once in a week and replace the water of flower vases once a week. They should put empty plastic cups in the waste bins."

The KMC teams regularly visit houses, housing complexes, institutional buildings, private nursing homes and government hospitals to check the underground reservoirs and overhead water tanks and ask the owners or the personnel of the maintenance department to take action if the tanks are found to be not properly covered.