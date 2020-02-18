Mayor to inaugurate 5-day programme to commemorate Mirza Ghalib's visit to Kolkata

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim is all set to inaugurate Bayeed-e-Ghalib, a five-day-long programme commemorating renowned poet Mirza Ghalib's visit to Kolkata, on Friday.



"Bayeed-e-Ghalib (remembering Ghalib), organised by West Bengal Urdu Academy (WBUA) at Calcutta Madrasah (Aliah University), is a tribute to the doyen of Urdu poetry Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib. It will include an international seminar and art exhibition on Mirza Ghalib. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (who is also the chairperson of WBUA) has also given her painting for the exhibition," said Nuzhat Zainab, secretary of WBUA.

The five-day extravaganza, starting on February 21 and ending on February 25, will comprise several literary and cultural activities including seminars, book release functions, and panel discussions. Two books namely Diwan-e-Ghalib and Ghalib Monograph will also be released. Eight short story writers of Urdu and Bengali will present their fictionalised version of Ghalib's life in the form of short stories. An open to all singing competition will be held where participants will sing Ghalib's ghazals on popular Bollywood tunes.

"Bayeed-e-Ghalib will also see the participation of scholars from foreign countries such as Japan, Mauritius, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. They will participate at the seminar, mushaira and other events," said Md Nadimul Haque, Trinamool Congress MP to Rajya Sabha.

On February 23, WBUA will take school children of 14 different schools to the sites which Ghalib visited during his stay in Kolkata between February 21, 1828 and October 1, 1829. Ghalib stayed in a North Kolkata neighbourhood as a tenant and participated in several mushairas (soirees) in the city.

"The WBUA is putting all efforts to make the event a success. The event will also help in the spread of Urdu language in the state and abroad," said Dabir Ahmed, governing body member of WBUA.