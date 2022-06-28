Mayor seeks report in 2 days over death of a child due to electrocution

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim has ordered a third party inspection to ascertain the cause of death of the 12-year-old boy who died of electrocution on Sunday evening as he waded through a waterlogged Haridevpur stretch and accidentally touched an electric pole to keep his balance.



The inspection team that comprises an electrical expert from the state government, a representative from CESC and borough executive engineer (electrical), assistant borough electrical engineer has been asked to submit a report within two days.

"Mayor has made it clear that on the basis of the report strong action will be taken against person/persons whose dereliction has led to such an unfortunate death," Member Mayor in Council (Sewerage and Drainage), Tarak Singh said.

He added that CESC has claimed that their cable in the area is located underground and so they cannot be associated with the incident.

The Mayor has also ordered thorough checking of all electric poles including those located inside the parks maintained by KMC,

The victim Nitish Yadav was electrocuted at a waterlogged lamppost located at 34/B Hafiz Md Ishaq Road, a few metres from his home. He was declared dead at Vidyasagar Hospital. The Class-VI student was a resident of Hafiz Md Ishaq Road in Haridevpur.

It was raining when the incident occurred.