Mayor inaugurates water pumping stn

Kolkata: To eradicate water scarcity in Kidderpore and Watgunge area Mayor Firhad Hakim inaugurated the Tuktaghat jetty mounted raw intake pumping station on Sunday.



"The port area had a big water crisis. Watgunge Treatment Plant used to have 2.5 million gallons of water. But the capacity of it was 5 million gallons of water. The new pumping station, with a capacity to draw 15 million gallons water in a day, will resolve water crisis in at least five wards with around 1.5 lakh people in Kidderpore and Watgunge. The problem was solved because Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always wants to serve the common people," said Hakim, during the inauguration ceremony of the pumping station.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) chairperson Mala Roy, ward number 77 councillor Shamima Rehan Khan, ward number 79 councillor Ram Pyare Ram and ward number 78 councillor Nizamuddin Shams were present on the occasion.

While the intake pumping station was constructed on the river, the supply of raw water will never dry up. At present, the civic body supplies drinking water twice a day. However, the new intake pumping station will be instrumental in supplying potable water to five wards four times a day.

According to sources, the raw water to be drawn from the Hooghly will also be supplied to Manasatala water treatment plant once it's ready. "We are grateful to both our Mayor and Mamata didi for installing the Tuktaghat jetty mounted raw intake pumping station to eradicate water scarcity," said Khan.