Mayor inaugurates Kolkata Mental Health Fair
Kolkata: Kolkata Mental Health Fair 2020, a unique mental health awareness drive, was inaugurated by the city's Mayor Firhad Hakim at SSKM Hospital on Thursday.
The country's first mental health fair will continue for 4 days to reach out to the maximum number of people from a wide spectrum of the community. The fair is being organised by Kolkata Psychiatric Association and Institute of Psychiatry (IOP).
After inaugurating the programme, Hakim said: "IOP is celebrating its 202nd foundation year. It has organised the world's first mental health fair, which will open a new dimension in the healthcare system in the state. Following the directives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the health infrastructure in the state has undergone a sea change with various facilities being installed at the hospitals. People from other states like Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand visit SSKM Hospital for better treatment. Apart from AIIMS, SSKM Hospital provides the best quality treatment in the country." Psychiatrists from across the country, mental health professionals, NGOs, psychologists, counselors, students and nurses have joined hands to make this grand initiative a milestone in building awareness about mental illness and creating a conducive ecosystem to provide the best possible support to help people recover from psychological illness.
Dr Pradip Saha, director, Institute of Psychiatry, who is also the secretary of the organising committee, said: "The mental health scenario in the whole world is very alarming and there is still a stigma attached to mental illness. The awareness about mental health is very poor and that is why mental illness is often under-diagnosed and underreported. People do not pay attention to their mental wellbeing and end up with severe depression, anxiety disorder, stress and many other diseases."
Dr Saha further added: "Our aim is to generate awareness about mental health and remove the stigma attached to it. Modern research and innovations have enabled us with ample possibility of successfully treating mental disorder. State-of-the-art technology can do wonders in this sphere of medical treatment."
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mamata says will fight against CAA, NRC alone; to skip...9 Jan 2020 6:36 PM GMT
Gash deepens, face-off hits JNU students, police9 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
BJP veteran Murli Manohar calls for V-C's resignation, MHRD...9 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT
So much violence, country going through difficult times:...9 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Fundamentals of Indian economy strong, has capacity to...9 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT