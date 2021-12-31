Mayor-in-Council member and two KMC staff test +ve

kolkata: Member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC), Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Swapan Samaddar tested COVID positive on Thursday. Two employees of the Mayor's office in the civic body have also tested positive.



The development comes after Sadhana Basu, Chairman of Borough IV and senior TMC leader and MLA Tapas Roy had tested positive on Wednesday. All of them including those who tested positive today (Thursday) were present at the oath taking ceremony of Mayor Firhad Hakim and other MMICs at the KMC lawn on Tuesday. All the councilors of 144 wards, some MLAs were present during the ceremony.

Sources said that Samaddar who is the MMIC of Bustee Development & Environment department of had COVID symptoms including fever on Wednesday and conducted RT PCR test. The report came as positive on Thursday. Sources said that another five employees in KMC associated with a number of departments have tested COVID positive.

Mayor Firhad Hakim will hold a meeting regarding modalities of containment zone in Kolkata on Friday in presence of Borough chairmen and senior officials of KMC's health department. The number of COVID positive cases in Kolkata have plummeted to 1089 on Thursday. According to sources Borough III, IV,V, VI, IX, X, XI, XII, XIV and XVI have a predominance in COVID affected cases .

In a meeting held on Wednesday Hakim had directed concerned officials to demarcate places where COVID cases have been rising. The containment zones may be effected from Monday.

The health department team of KMC on Thursday carried out awareness by using loud speakers in New Market urging people to compulsorily wear masks and maintain COVID protocols.