Mayor Hakim raps KMC official for lackadaisical work approach

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday directed the concerned borough in-charge to showcause the sub assistant engineers under him for improper upkeep of roads in ward 2 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.



"What are the sub assistant engineers under you doing. Things cannot be taken for granted. Roads should be repaired on a priority basis. Fix up those officials involved in the maintenance of these roads and showcause them," Hakim said during the Talk to Mayor programme.

The Mayor was angry after an elderly resident Saral Roy residing at Dr Apurba Krishna Lane in ward 2 called up and said that the road in front of his house was in bad condition for many days and his attempts to reach the local councilor Pushpali Sinha has proved futile.

Councillor Pushpali Sinha said that work for sewerage line has been undertaken in her ward for some time and the road often gets damaged during such work. However, the road is mended as soon as the laying of underground lines is complete in a particular area.

"I have not received any complaint from him (Saral Roy). I am always available on the phone. He should have called me up and informed me about the road condition if he faced difficulty in reaching me. I feel that his complaint is motivated," Sinha added. With the civic body polls in the state including Kolkata Municipal Corporation expected in April, Hakim has urged all concerned officials to monitor all pending works so that they can be finished within the earmarked time.