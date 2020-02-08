Mayor Firhad Hakim gives e-rickshaw to elderly

Kolkata: Residents of Chanditala in Behala or people who were travelling along that stretch on Saturday noon had a pleasant surprise when they found city Mayor Firhad Hakim at the wheels of an e- rickshaw and an aged passenger seated in the back seat.



Hakim had gone to ward 116 in Behala to attend a programme in which e-rickshaws were distributed among elderly rickshaw pullers.

Hakim attended the distribution programme organised by the councilor of

ward 116 Krishna Singh and Tarak Singh who is the councilor of the adjacent 118 ward where he formally handed over keys to 17 rickshaw pullers who face difficulty in ferrying passengers in their cycle riskshaws because of their old age.

"I feel very happy to be a part of this programme," said Hakim.

"The old men who earn a living by pulling cycle rickshaws face tremendous hardship. It will be easier for them to pull the e-rickshaws. I had some time so I myself tried my hand at the e-rickshaws which are pollution free," Mayor Firhad Hakim added.