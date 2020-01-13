Mayor fast tracks sanction process of house building plans

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim has instructed the KMC's Building department to ensure that no building plan is kept pending unnecessarily and action taken report should be submitted to the Mayor's office within seven days.



"We have arrived at a consensus in the Member Mayor-in-Council (MMiC) meeting that no building plan will be kept pending if necessary documentation is available. If the building plan is not cleared, then the reason for rejection or delay should be uploaded in the website. The action taken report should be sent to my office within seven days," Hakim said after the MMiC meeting on Monday.

It may be mentioned that the last MMiC meeting that was held on December 30, 2019, had approved that residences that will be built

on a 3 cottah land and

will not go beyond 200 square metre area will not require a building plan sanction from the KMC.

"This will reduce the delay in the process of getting a sanction plan and hence the construction of a small residential house will be expedited," a senior official of the Building department said.

Any individual who wants to build a house will entrust the responsibility of his proposed dwelling to a Licensed Building Surveyor (LBS) empaneled with the KMC's Building department.

The LBS will collect the mutation certificate, ensure that there is no dispute regarding land titles, fill up the requisite form for the purpose, submit the fees and undertake any such procedural work.

Most importantly, the declaration of the structural stability of the building will be given by the LBS and he, in return, will also give in writing the entire process that will be followed as per legal procedures.

"We will supervise whether the building is being constructed as per legal provisions and if it is found that there is any sort of deviation from rules in any form, the license of the LBS will be cancelled," the official added.