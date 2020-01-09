Mayor directs KMC to complete pending civic work by March

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim has directed all the borough chairmen to ensure that all pending civic work is completed by the beginning of March. The Municipal Affairs department is also expected to release a booklet on the work done by KMC in the last five years by the end of March.



Hakim held a meeting with chairmen and officials of Borough 11, 12 and 16 at KMC headquarters on Wednesday and asked for an immediate status report about the work in progress.

There are some wards under these boroughs where work needs to be expedited particularly in the area of drainage and renovation of ponds.

Recently, poll strategist of Trinamool Congress Prashant Kishor held a meeting with the party councillors and made it clear that they should go for civic polls that are due in April or May on the basis of development work done. Senior TMC leaders had also made it clear that tickets for contesting the elections will be given on the basis of their performance in providing civic amenities.

It has been decided that there will be frequent meetings to take stock of work. There will be stocktaking on pumping stations, night shelter, Tolly Nullah on every second and fourth Monday in a month, tax collection on the second and fourth Tuesday every month, bustee development and water projects on first and third Thursday every month.

The second Thursday of every month has been fixed for monitoring various projects under 'Kolkata Environmental Investment Improvement Programme', informed KMC officials.

"All concerned officials have been asked to come with a detailed report of progress of work in these meetings," a senior KMC official said.