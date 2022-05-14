Mayor appeals to students in 15-18 age group to take Covid vaccine

Kolkata: Expressing his concern over the slow rate of vaccination of school and college students in the city, Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday urged all of them with folded hands to inoculate themselves not only for their own interest but also for the common people.



"Kolkata has had the highest vaccination in the country based on the population size but still 50 per cent of the students in the age group of 15-17 have not taken the jab. In the age group of 17-18, 75 per cent have not been inoculated. All types of vaccines for all age groups are available at the vaccine centres of Kolkata Municipal Corporation," Hakim said.

Requesting the students to take the vaccine he said: "So I appeal to all with folded hands that those who have not taken the vaccine should do so immediately," the Kolkata Mayor added.

Hakim also appealed to people eligible for booster doses to take the vaccine.