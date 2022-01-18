Maynaguri train mishap: Forensic team visits spot

KOLKATA: A three-member forensic team on Monday visited the train accident spot near Maynaguri to collect samples in order to ascertain the cause of the accident.



According to sources, a passenger identified as Uttam Roy of Pundibari in Cooch Behar was travelling in the Bikaner-Guwahati express, which met an accident between Domohani and Maynaguri railway stations on Thursday evening. Roy lodged a complaint at the New Maynaguri Government Railway Police station against the loco pilot alleging negligence. On the basis of the complaint filed, a case was registered against the loco pilot on charges of causing death by negligence (304A IPC) and other offences.

On Friday, Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had stated that the accident might have taken place due to failure of an equipment attached to the locomotive. However, the actual cause of the accident will be unearthed after a detailed inquiry which is being conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. On Monday a team of the state Forensic Science Laboratory visited the spot.