Maulana tech varsity decides to welcome students across globe amid pandemic

Kolkata: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) has decided to welcome students from abroad or other states if they want to return to Bengal and pursue their studies considering the adverse situation prevailing all over the world amidst the COVID -19 pandemic.



"We have decided to extend the scope of education in our university and our affiliated colleges for those students who will be compelled to return to our state from abroad or from other states due to adverse conditions arising out of COVID-19 pandemic. An expert committee has been set up to consider the applications of such interested students based on their current semester or subjects of study," said Partha Pratim Lahiri, Registrar of MAKAUT.

Saikat Maitra, the Vice-Chancellor of MAKAUT proposed the initiative at the recent meeting of the academic council in the university. Several colleges affiliated to MAKAUT have also placed this proposal during recent telephonic conferences. A senior university official said that some colleges have already received phone calls from students pursuing education abroad as the COVID situation in the state is much better in comparison to some other states in the country and abroad.

The interested students can send their applications with their preferred course details at registrar.makaut@gmail.com for consideration of the expert committee, however, the admission will depend on the availability of seats and the subjects they are studying at present. "Our experts will be mapping the syllabus that they are following in their respective colleges so that they can adjust with the curriculum followed in the varsity or our affiliated colleges," a senior university official said.

Presently, MAKAUT has around 90 engineering colleges and 110 professional colleges across the state, affiliated to it.