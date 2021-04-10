'Matuas are Indian citizens, no one can take away their rights'

Kolkata: Extending all support to the Matua community, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee assured that all her "Matua brothers and sisters" are already citizens of this country and no one can snatch away their rights.



This comes at the time when BJP has claimed to give citizenship rights to the people from the community. Raising her voice against BJP, Banerjee had earlier stated on several occasions that there was no question of giving citizenship rights to them again as they were already the country's citizens.

Paying tribute to founder of Matua community Harichand Thakur on his "janmatithi", Banerjee tweeted: "Tribute to Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, the founder of the Matua community, on his janmatithi. We have declared this day as a state holiday in his honour. The Government of West Bengal is committed to the welfare of the Matua community."

She further maintained in the tweet that the state government is setting up a university named after Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur and has also created Matua Sangha Vikash Parshad and developing Thakur Bari as a tourist spot.

"Our Matua brothers and sisters are already citizens of this country. No one can take away their rights," she further stated in the tweet.

It needs a mention that the Mamata Banerjee government had regularised all refugee colonies. Freehold title deeds had been distributed among lakhs of families settled at the refugee colonies.

While addressing a public rally, she had said: "As the Chief Minister of Bengal, I am saying that all Matuas are the citizens of the country. So, there is no need to give a fresh certificate. If it (NRC and NPR) starts, then they will throw you out if you cannot produce certain documents of your forefathers. Our state government has given you the right as a citizen.

"We have regulated all refugee colonies (94 on state's land and 250 on Centre's and private holdings) and it is the state government that decides who will live in the state and not the Centre. So, we will not allow NRC, NPR and CAA."