Matua community in N Bengal stage protest against separate state

Darjeeling: The Matua community has come out in protest against the proposed carving of North Bengal as a separate state. The Jalpaiguri unit of the Matua Mahasangh met in Gajoldoba to protest against this.



Incidentally Union minister and BJP MP from Alipurduar has given a call for carving out North Bengal as a separate state. Though the BJP initially distanced itself from the demand, recently they have started singing a different tune stating that Barla has been voicing the demand of the public.

Ranjit Sarkar, Observer, state committee of the Matua Mahasangh, addressing the gathering stated that all these day the backward community was being deprived of important Government schemes and facilities owing to lack of official documents. "However Duarey Sarkar has resolved this problem. We are getting the required documents without having to run to Government offices," remarked Sarkar.

The Matua community has also appealed that a separate Gajoldoba Gram Panchayat be constituted.

They will be submitting a memorandum to the Chief Minister during her visit to North Bengal requesting for land right documents; construction of a health center and drinking water facility in the Gajoldoba area.