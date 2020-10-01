Matter to reopen schools to be taken up only after Kali Puja, says Mamata

Siliguri: The state government will consider the matter related to reopening of the schools only after the Kali Puja.



While addressing the review meeting of north Bengal districts at Uttar Kanya, Banerjee said the reopening of schools will be considered only after the Kali Puja as the situation is yet to get normalised.

The schools are closed for the past six months to avoid spread of Covid among the school goers. Considering the safety of the students only, the administration is not allowing reopening of schools all of a sudden.

Though the schools are closed, the initiative to send masks to the school authorities has started as they will be distributing it for students through their parents. Similarly, discussions on precautionary measures to ensure safety of students once the schools reopens are also going on.

In the wake of Covid, the Chief Minister also stated that the immersion of idols after Durga Puja will continue for four days till the day before Lakshmi Puja. The move has been taken so that all committees do not go for immersion on the same day.

She further said that all religious activities will take place following the health protocol and all concerned officials have to be

alert so that Covid situation does not go out of control.