'Matter of BSF excesses in border areas taken up with Centre'
kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday in the Assembly that the issue of alleged excess by a section of BSF in the bordering districts of Bengal has been taken up at the appropriate level in the Centre.
"A number of instances of alleged excess have come before our knowledge. We have taken up the matter with the Centre and we are hopeful that the situation will improve," Banerjee said in response to an issue of excesses raised by TMC legislator Idris Ali.
Ali, who is an MLA from Bhagabangola in Murshidabad mentioned that BSF is preventing the farmers from the bordering areas from carrying out agricultural activities.
"The language gap between the villagers and the jawans have also come to the forefront with the latter firing at innocent people due to lack of understanding of local language," the MLA from Bhagabangola added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Pragati Maidan tunnel opens for traffic: Officials20 Jun 2022 7:38 PM GMT
Delhiites enjoy pleasant weather; IMD says monsoon likely to arrive...20 Jun 2022 7:38 PM GMT
DDA hands over land to Prison Department for new district jail20 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Moosewala killing: 2 shooters among 3 arrested, 8 grenades, assault...20 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Traffic crawls in Delhi-NCR due to road closures over Bharat Bandh,...20 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT