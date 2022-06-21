'Matter of BSF excesses in border areas taken up with Centre'

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday in the Assembly that the issue of alleged excess by a section of BSF in the bordering districts of Bengal has been taken up at the appropriate level in the Centre.



"A number of instances of alleged excess have come before our knowledge. We have taken up the matter with the Centre and we are hopeful that the situation will improve," Banerjee said in response to an issue of excesses raised by TMC legislator Idris Ali.

Ali, who is an MLA from Bhagabangola in Murshidabad mentioned that BSF is preventing the farmers from the bordering areas from carrying out agricultural activities.

"The language gap between the villagers and the jawans have also come to the forefront with the latter firing at innocent people due to lack of understanding of local language," the MLA from Bhagabangola added.