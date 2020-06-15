Matir Srishti scheme: Bankura identifies 17,000 acres of land for integrated farming

Kolkata: Bankura district administration has already identified 17,000 acres of land for integrated farming through the convergence of a number of departments of the state government under the Matir Srishti scheme announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a month back. Work has already kicked off in a number of areas particularly in six blocks in the Junglemahal areas of Bankura that includes Indpur, Hirbandh, Ranibandh, Khatra, Taldangra and Simlapal.



"The main objective of the project that has been taken up in the six western districts- Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram. West Burdwan, Purulia and Birbhum is to commercially exploit fallow land in these districts through horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry for additional income generation of the farmers in the dry regions. It is aimed at economic upliftment of the community through community participation along with environmental benefits. Farming will be done through minor irrigation with less use of water," said Subhasis Batabyal, vice chairman of West Bengal Agro Industries Corporation.

The project involves the requirement of workers under MGNREGA for levelling of land, digging of pit etc. "We have decided to involve 200 migrant workers in 100 days work in Bankura. Out of the total land that has been identified in the district 10000 acres is fallow land. The map of the project areas has been prepared," added Batabyal.

The model conceived under this project combines benefit of entrepreneurship and government support to empower people through formation of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies.

District Magistrate Bankura Arun Prasad said that the project sites comprise of development of mango, cashew, lime and sweet orange orchards spreading over 17 hectares.

It also includes social forestry consisting of Sonajhuri trees and excavation of WHS (hapa and farm pond), pisiculture and other allied activities. The total area is approximately 223 acres.

Around 5 hectare area of Birbandh village, one of the remotest tribal village of Ranibandh is being developed under horticulture. Land development is under progress to facilitate the fruit crops plantation during monsoon season that has already set in.

SHG women involved in sericulture in this tribal village located on the border of Jhargram and Bankura has shown inspirational courage to help themselves and uplift their lives by adoption of necessary skills and availing government and NGO support.