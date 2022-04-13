Matir Shristi scheme: Vegetables grow in barren lands in Purulia

kolkata: After initiatives taken up under Matir Shristi scheme—introduced by the Chief Minister—vegetables are being grown on barren and lesser fertile lands in Purulia.



Women, who are members of various self help groups, are producing vegetables on acres in Dumurdihi, Rammati villages under Joypur police station.

Some of the vegetables, which are being grown on these stretches, include tomatoes.

District Magistrate Rahul Majumdar visited the areas to oversee the work of the self help group.

"Training has been provided to the members of the self help groups on utilisation of water on the land where vegetables are grown,"Majumdar saidUnder the Matir Shristi initiative, vegetables are being grown in various areas and the district administration has taken up an initiative to market the products. The vegetables will be sent to Sufal Bangla stalls. Purulia and Bankura used to be known as dry districts before Trinamool Congress government came to power.

Subrata Mukherjee, the then Panchayats and Rural Development minister, took the initiative to preserve rain water under Ushar Mukti project. Under the scheme, the dried up rivers were rejuvenated and the Panchayats were asked to take up schemes to preserve rain water.

This has produced miraculous result. A backward district is now producing vegetables and fruits. In Bankura, some of the finest qualities of mangoes are being exported.A senior officer of Panchayats and Rural Development department said regular training is being imparted to the self help groups to improve the quality of vegetables

and mangoes.