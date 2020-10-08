Matir Shristi project to help create 5L jobs

Jhargram: Stating that Matir Shristi project will be an example that Bengal will set before the world in coming days, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that it will create 5 lakh jobs in the six districts in Jangalmahal.



Matir Shrishti project was the Chief Minister's brainchilda and it will lead to direct jobs for 2.5 lakh people and the similar number of people will be indirectly benefitted through the scheme in the six districts in the western part of the state including Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and West Midnapore.

Around 50,000 acres of fallow land will be brought under the project and it will be highly beneficial for the migrant workers those returned to Bengal.

Banerjee said: "This scheme will once again show way to the world. Earlier check dams were constructed as a part of better irrigation at a cost of Rs 500 crore."

In Jhargram, 107 acres of land has been brought under the scheme involving 408 farmers so far.

The project that is being done through convergence of MGNREGA to create job opportunities by utilising fallow land has already covered 6000 acres of land and it also include 1,954 acres of fallow land at 91 sites in 19 blocks of West Midnapore.