Matia minor rape case: HC asks state to submit status report

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the State government to submit the case diary along with a status report in connection with the investigation into the gruesome incident of rape of a minor at Matia in North 24-Parganas' Basirhat. The next hearing is on April 4.



A Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, during the hearing of PILs filed by practicing female advocates of Calcutta High Court, directed the Advocate General S. N Mookherjee to produce the Court a report in the form of an affidavit containing the stage and status of investigation into the incident.

The Court further ordered that all possible medical facilities and treatment should be extended to the minor victim who is currently undergoing treatment at RG Kar Hospital in Calcutta.

Advocate General S. N Mookherjee, representing the state government, apprised the Court that a Medical Board (comprising a team of five doctors from the hospital) has been constituted.

The minor victim is now conscious and stable. Her medical condition has vastly improved.

He further submitted that State police authorities have taken all the possible steps to investigate the incident.

While an 11-year-old schoolgirl, who went missing on Thursday, was found unconscious from a near a park in Matia on Friday, preliminary probe by police revealed that she was raped.

On Saturday, police arrested an aunt of the girl and accused Shahar Ali Sadar, 20, from Domjur in Howrah.

A Basirhat Court has sent the arrested duo to six days of police custody.