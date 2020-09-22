Mathematics Made Easy: More than 5K visit online session

Kolkata: 'Mathematics Made Easy'-the online class for students organised by Science City, Kolkata through You Tube on Monday morning has witnessed an overwhelming response with more than 5000 visitors mostly students joining the same. Deputy Secretary (academic) of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Partha Karmakar conducted the class and gladly responded to a number of students' queries that



were put up in the chat box underneath the video channel.

"There are a reasonable number of students who suffer from a sense of phobia about Mathematics. Our aim is to make their minds free from any such fear . Mathematics can be fun if it is taught in a proper manner and once a student is out of maths phobia he enjoys the same to the hilt," said Subho Sankar Ghosh , Curator of Science City.

The class that lasted for 1 hour 20 minutes was targeted for students from Class V to X but there was participation even from class IV students. Interestingly, a handful of students from outside the state also joined the interactive class.

Amidst the COVID 19 pandemic situation, the students are not being able to attend physical classes and are attending the same through virtual mode.

The pattern of assessment of students have also seen a change with the emphasis on short questions that needs to be answered in a specific time frame.

"We believe that in the current situation students particularly in a subject like Mathematics need to learn some methods through which sums can be worked out easily through some basic tricks. For example all tables related to multiplication need not be memorised. There are some easy ways to do such multiplication. These easy approaches in Mathematics were being taught," said a senior official.

The Science City authorities have already started getting queries about when similar classes will follow.