Mastermind of Gauri Lankesh's murder in cop net, claims STF
Kolkata: South 24-Parganas police claimed that the person who was arrested from Usthi is one of the masterminds behind the murder of writer M M Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh.
The 34-year-old man identified as Pratap Hazra was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata police in collaboration with a team from Pune.
It may be mentioned
that Hazra's name has also appeared in the charge sheet framed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka police.
After interrogating some people, the Karnataka police came to know that camps had been held where members were given training on the use of firearms and manufacturing of explosives. The training was imparted by one "bara babaji and four gurujis".
The police suspect that Hazra was among the gurujis. Moreover, Hazra's name has come up in a statement given by Sarad Kalaskar, one of the accused in the murder of Marathi writer and doctor Narendra Davolkar. He was killed in 2013.
Hazra is known in the area as an active member of ultra-Hindu outfits and an active member of BJP. However, BJP South 24-Parganas district president Abhijit Das has denied Hazra's connection with the party.
Police said Hazra was arrested in 2015 for creating communal tension in South 24-Parganas.
The members of Hindu Sanshati said Hazra had distanced himself from the organisation and is now associated with Maharastra based Hindu Janajagriti.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Don't mess with resurgent strong India: Rajnath to Pak27 Jan 2020 6:11 PM GMT
More states file FIR against anti-CAA activist Sharjeel27 Jan 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Resolution against CAA passed in Assembly27 Jan 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Mamata urges Cong, CPI(M) to put aside differences, fight...27 Jan 2020 6:05 PM GMT
CAA: Applicants will have to give proof of religious27 Jan 2020 6:03 PM GMT