Mastermind of Gauri Lankesh's murder in cop net, claims STF

Kolkata: South 24-Parganas police claimed that the person who was arrested from Usthi is one of the masterminds behind the murder of writer M M Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh.



The 34-year-old man identified as Pratap Hazra was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata police in collaboration with a team from Pune.

It may be mentioned

that Hazra's name has also appeared in the charge sheet framed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka police.

After interrogating some people, the Karnataka police came to know that camps had been held where members were given training on the use of firearms and manufacturing of explosives. The training was imparted by one "bara babaji and four gurujis".

The police suspect that Hazra was among the gurujis. Moreover, Hazra's name has come up in a statement given by Sarad Kalaskar, one of the accused in the murder of Marathi writer and doctor Narendra Davolkar. He was killed in 2013.

Hazra is known in the area as an active member of ultra-Hindu outfits and an active member of BJP. However, BJP South 24-Parganas district president Abhijit Das has denied Hazra's connection with the party.

Police said Hazra was arrested in 2015 for creating communal tension in South 24-Parganas.

The members of Hindu Sanshati said Hazra had distanced himself from the organisation and is now associated with Maharastra based Hindu Janajagriti.