'Master plan to be made to help city deal with cyclones'

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will tide over the challenges that come its way during the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections by using the momentum of its victory in Assembly elections, said former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, while sharing his vision for the city's development in the next few years.



Hakim, who is confident of winning the elections from ward number 82, also stated that a master plan will be prepared soon to help the city cope better with the effects of cyclone.

He said his 10-point vision for the city will improve waste management and ensure supply of drinking water to every household.

"The development that the TMC board has brought about since 2010 and the state government since 2011 is enough to ensure our victory in the KMC polls," he maintained.

Hakim said the party is confident of bagging at least 135-140 wards in the 144-member civic body.

He asserted that BJP's "communal politics will not yield any result", as was the case during the state elections, held earlier in the year.

"From beautification, ease of taxation, better management of waste products to ensuring more greenery and improvement of the drainage system, a master plan will be prepared to help Kolkata cope better with the devastation that accompanies a cyclone," Hakim said.

A team of workers will be trained to clear the destruction left behind by the cyclones in the smartest way possible —much like what NDRF

and SDRF personnel do, Hakim said.