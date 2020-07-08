Massive sanitisation drive at Swasthya Bhavan after 5 test +ve

Kolkata: A massive sanitisation drive was carried out at Swasthya Bhavan on Tuesday after five of its employees including a senior official of contract tracing cell tested positive on Monday.



According to sources in the state health department nearly 14 employees from Swasthya Bhavan have so far been affected with the virus out of which many are asymptomatic. Out of the total affected victims 13 are from Covid cell I and one from Cell II of Swasthya Bhavan. COVID cells have been formed by the Health department to provide assistance to the people. Among others there are psychiatrists in the Covid cell who provide advice to the people who develop fear.

There are doctors in the Corona control room who are working round the clock in two shifts to provide assistance to the people who are calling at the emergency numbers from across the state. Some of the doctors from the call

centres have been affected, sources said.

The control room numbers are 23571083/85 while the call centre number is 1800313444222. Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that a rapid antigen test was carried out on around 103 employees at Swasthya Bhavan on Monday out of which five persons were found positive.

Most of them had been working at the control room at Swasthya Bhavan that had been set up for disseminating COVID related information. Out of the five who were found positive with the virus only one is stated to be symptomatic who has been admitted to a COVID hospital while the others have been asked to remain under home quarantine.

State health department is trying to ascertain the other employees who have come in close contact with the affected persons.

The department is also planning to intensify the vigil in the Swasthya Bhavan to ensure that Covid management is properly maintained. If more number of employees test COVID positive it may affect the health services. Hence the senior health officials are trying to iron out the possibilities of the employees being affected with the virus by adopting various norms. The employees at Swasthya Bhavan were already asked to strictly follow health norms and thermal screening has also

been carried out on the employees.

All the senior officials of the department are attending their offices at Swasthya Bhavan. Those who have been working in two shifts at the control room have been asked to attend office. All the staff members of the health department mainly those who are in essential services have been strictly asked to attend office. According to sources, rapid antigen tests would also be carried out at Swasthya Bhavan on Wednesday when many more employees would undertake tests. Rapid testing drive would be undertaken at Swasthya Bhavan on a regular basis to find out if any employees are affected with the virus.

The reports of the rapid antigen tests are available within a couple of hours. All the employees have been asked to strictly maintain health related norms issued by the state government. Disinfecting drive is being carried out at the entrances of various buildings at Swasthya Bhavan.