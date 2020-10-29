Massive fire guts Puja pandal at Salt Lake

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at the Durga Puja pandal of FD block in Salt Lake on Wednesday morning.



Within a few moment the fire spread all over the pandal along with some structures installed adjacent to it. Three fire tenders doused the fire after almost two hours. Minister of State for Fire and Emergency Services, Sujit Bose went to the spot and took stock of the situation.

According to the FD block Puja committee, on Wednesday around 6:15 am, some youths passing by the FD park saw smoke coming out of the pandal. Immediately they informed some locals and subsequently Puja committee officials were informed. On the other hand Bidhannagar South police station and fire brigade were also called in.

Before the fire tenders could reach the spot, the whole pandal was gutted. After a few moments two fire tenders from Sector V fire station and one from Maniktala fire station reached the spot to douse the fire. Around 8:30 am, the fire was controlled.

Later forensic experts were called in and they have collected samples from the pandal in order to examine it to determine the cause of fire. Apparently it is suspected that the fire broke near the entrance of the pandal which was being used by the Puja committee members and priest.

Secretary of FD block Puja committee, Saumita Mukherjee said: "There were no inflammable objects or any electrical wire at the spot which could have triggered the fire. We are completely in the dark about how the fire broke out."

The president of the Puja committee Banibroto Banerjee suspected foul play behind the incident. However, police are investigating the matter. Sources informed that the CCTV cameras installed inside the pandal along with lights and other electrical objects were dismantled on Tuesday night as the immersion of goddess Durga was planned on Wednesday afternoon. The CCTV footage of the camera installed outside the pandal was scrutinised by both the Puja committee and police but nothing suspicious was spotted.