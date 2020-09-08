Massive fire destroys about 100 shanties, none injured

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a slum located in Narkeldanga area on Canal East Road on Monday morning destroying around 100 shanties. 10 fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire. No one is injured in the incident.



According to sources, the fire broke out at one of the shanties in Chagolpatty around 5 am. Immediately all other shanties were evacuated and the fire brigade along with police were informed.

After a few minutes six fire tenders were pressed into action.

But before the fire tenders reached the spot, fire started spreading quickly owing to high wind and inflammable materials like plastic.

Later four more fire tenders were sent as the intensity of the fire had already increased. Around 8 am the fire was controlled.

State Fire minister Sujit Bose had been to the spot and took stock of the situation.

He later arranged tarpaulins and dry foods for the homeless people and assured necessary assistance.

In a separate incident, another fire broke out at a warehouse full of paper and coir rope on the Canal East Road around 11 am.

As many as 10 fire tenders controlled the fire around 12:30 pm. In both the incidents, cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.