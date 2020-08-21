Massive fire breaks out at Park Street

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a tea company's office located at a multi-stored



building in Park Street on Thursday.

On Thursday morning at around 7:10 am, some

security persons of Park Mansion, which houses residents also, saw smoke billowing out from the top floor of the four storied building. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed. Primarily the security personnel went to the third floor and rescued two persons trapped there and started dousing the fire using fire extinguishers.

No report of casualty was reported so far.

Meanwhile, four fire tenders reached the spot and started spraying water. The authorities of the said office were

contacted. After almost an hour the fire was controlled. Later fire fighters came to know that the air conditioning machine in the server room of the said office was running throughout the night.

It is suspected that the fire might have broken out due to a short circuit in the electrical connection. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained informed the fire-fighters. Park Mansion is right opposite Stephen Court and the horrific memories of the Stephen Court fire 10 years ago are still fresh in the minds of Park Street residents.