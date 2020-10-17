Massive fire breaks out at Central Kolkata

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a high rise building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue on Friday night at about 10:15 pm. Till reports last came in, about 10 fire tenders were pressed into action.



Reportedly the fire broke out at the meter room of a multi-storied building at 21, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, and the inferno spread to the 7th floor of the building. Around 150 residents of the building took shelter at the roof while a child jumped from a balcony of the building. The child has been admitted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment.



State fire minister Sujit Bose along with DG Fire, Jagmohan rushed to the spot. They informed that a 55 metre ladder had been brought for the rescue operation. Bose said: "Few people are still trapped on the roof; our men are trying to rescue them." The Disaster Management Group is also working alongside the firefighters.



Firefighters informed that residents of adjacent buildings helped rescue the trapped people.

