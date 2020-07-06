Massive fire breaks out at Canning Street

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse full of plastic materials on Canning Street in Burrabazar on Sunday morning.



Eight fire tenders doused the fire after almost three hours. None was hurt in the incident. According to locals, on Sunday around 9:50 am, they saw smoke coming out from the top floor of a four storied building located at 109, Canning Street. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed. Primarily five fire tenders were pressed in to action.

Later three more fire tenders were added to its fleet.

Fire fighters faced trouble while dousing the fire due to narrow passage in the area. As the warehouse was full of materials made out of plastic, fire spread quickly. Within minutes the entire top floor was gutted with fire.

Around 12 noon, fire fighters were able to control the fire. Later cooling process was carried out to douse the pocket fires for one more hour. The fire was completely extinguished around 1 pm.