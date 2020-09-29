Massive explosion in cracker factory

Kolkata: A massive blast took place at cracker factory in Champahati, of South 24-Parganas late on Sunday night. The intensity of the explosion was so high that the roof of the house was blown off.



According to sources, on Sunday night residents of Haral in Champahati woke up to the sound of an explosion. When they came out of their houses saw a cracker factory was gutted with fire. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed.

Due to high intensity blast, the asbestos roof was blown off and the temporary structure collapsed. As the factory was closed at night, no one was injured. It is alleged that besides manufacturing legal firecrackers, banned crackers were also being manufactured at that factory. It is suspected that a huge quantity of gunpowder was stored inside the said factory due to which the blast took place.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP), Baruipur, Kamanasish Sen, a FIR has been initiated and search is on to trace the factory owner. Sources informed that forensic experts will visit the blast site soon to collect samples in order to determine the nature of the explosives.