Massive blaze at Colootola, 25 fire tenders deployed

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a four-storied commercial building at Colootola Street in North Kolkata, triggering panic among the locals, on Monday morning.



Reportedly about 25 fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze.

State Fire minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot to oversee the fire fighting operation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Bose and took stock of the situation there. During his visit, Bose fell sick due to the smoke and was taken away from the spot. However, he continued to take stock of the situation.

According to sources, on Monday around 10:30 am local people saw smoke bellowing out from the second floor of a two storied building located at 11, Colootola Street. Soon the fire started spreading to other floors. Cops said that first to third floors were used as a warehouse of toys made out of plastic and such materials.

Sources said, huge quantities of garments were stacked inside the rooms of the building, where two families also live. As the stored objects were inflammable, fire quickly took a devastating shape. The entire area around the Colootola masjid was covered in thick black smoke.

Twenty fire tenders were pressed into action in phases. Initially fire fighters tried to find a way inside the building but failed as the staircase was filled with smoke.

Meanwhile, local people extended help to the fire fighters and the Imams allowed the them to spray water on the gutted building from Masjid that is situated opposite the biulding.

Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel also assisted the fire fighters.

Around 3 pm, fire in the front portion of the building was controlled and DMG personnel tried to gain entry by cutting the grill but failed.

Though the fire was controlled around 3 pm, but again in the evening the blaze somehow intensified and fire started raging out of the building.

Till last reports came in, flames are still being seen inside the house. Local people fear that due to the heat, portions of the house may collapse. Fire fighters are still battling to extinguish the fire as soon as possible.