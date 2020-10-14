Massive blast rips through rooftop of club in Beliaghata

Kolkata: Tension spread in Beliaghata area, after an explosion took place inside a room of a club on Tuesday morning.



According to sources, on Tuesday around 7 am, an explosion took place at the room located on the roof of a club styled as Beleghata Gandhimath Friend's Circle. Due to the intensity of the explosion the roof of the room and portion of walls were blown off.

Immediately Beliaghata police station was informed. A few moments later police reached the spot along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). Sniffer dogs were also brought to confirm whether any explosive material is there or not.

Sukdev Das, a club member has claimed that two persons were seen running towards Baroaritala immediate after the explosion. Their faces were covered with towels. He also claimed that the room where the explosion took place was empty. In the afternoon, forensic experts went to the spot and collected samples. Sources informed that after seeing the samples collected, experts suspect that the explosion took place from some crude bombs. But it is suspected that the explosion took place inside the room. However, a case has been initiated at Beliaghata police station in this regard and a probe has been started.