Mass Edu dept to hold sports & cultural meet
Kolkata: The Mass Education Extension and Library Services department will hold a state level sports and cultural meet of the social welfare homes on February 16 and 17, announced Siddiqullah Chowdhury, the minister of state (Independent charge) of the department.
There are 50 social welfare homes in the state that include State Welfare Homes, Aided Homes and Sponsored Homes.
Around 850 children from 50 such institutions will take part in the state level sports and cultural meet. Seven hundred and twenty children will be participating in the sports competition which include about 34 events like the 100-metre dash, 200-metre run, high jump, long jump etc.
The events are arranged separately for boys and girls. The cultural program will include drawing competition, group dances and one act play, where 140 children will participate. The two-day meet will be held at the B D Auditorium, Salt Lake and I B
Sports Ground, Salt Lake, respectively.
Siddiqullah Chowdhury, the minister of state said that the best boys and girls in the sports and cultural events will be awarded and training will be provided to the talented ones. He said: "The state government has provided enough opportunity for them and the events will help us to identify the talented students."
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
406 people brought back from Wuhan may be released next...15 Feb 2020 6:01 PM GMT
Total of Rs 3.5L crore repaid to Centre, says Amit Mitra15 Feb 2020 6:00 PM GMT
Kejriwal swearing-in: All those who run Delhi will be chief...15 Feb 2020 5:59 PM GMT
India rejects Turkish President Erdogan's comments on...15 Feb 2020 5:58 PM GMT
Air India plane damaged as pilot forces early takeoff15 Feb 2020 5:57 PM GMT