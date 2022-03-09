Mass connect: TMC to launch 'Janasangjog Jatra' in 3 phases

KOLKATA: In a bid to reach out to the masses, Trinamool Congress (TMC) will launch 'Janasangjog Jatra' (people's outreach programme) in three stages starting from May 5, the day when Mamata Banerjee took oath for the third consecutive time in 2021.



Addressing party leaders at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday afternoon, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee said the first phase would begin on May 5 and continue till July 21 when the party observes Martyrs' Day. The second phase will start from July 21 and continue till Diwali and the third phase will start after that.

Banerjee said during the Janasangjog Jatra, party leaders from the block-level up to the MPs will visit every household and talk to the grievances of the residents. "If they have any problem, the leaders will try to address those issues through Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan. Remember people are with us. If you maintain good relations with them, they will bless you forever. Every household should be the extended family of Trinamool Congress. Let every household become a fortress," she added.

Banerjee urged party leaders to work for the people. "Don't sit in your office. Go to the people and that will pay you a dividend," she added.

TMC chairperson urged the leaders in the student front to coordinate with the party leaders and take part in building contacts with people. "This is the season for exams. Go to the students and try to resolve the problems they are facing. Encourage them," she added.

Without naming any political party, she said: "Madhyamik examination is on but some parties have taken out rallies to commemorate International Women's Day. I take part in such rallies every year. But this year, I have not taken part in any rally because of the exams. We cannot do politics that will affect the interest of the students."

Banerjee cautioned student leaders not to get involved in any activities that might raise questions. "I have received complaints against some leaders and actions will be taken against them," she added. Banerjee said it was unfortunate that some media were "trying to malign the state government and spread communal tension. Don't do anything just for Television Rating Point (TRP). Do responsible journalism. If an incident takes place, the private television channels go on showing it for the whole day. In many cases, they do not confirm the news and telecast them. Do responsible journalism," she said.

"In Bengal, we do not intervene in freedom of expression but can they do such journalism in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tripura or Assam," she added. She said it was often found that those, who were not Trinamool leaders, had been attending programmes in television channels.

She announced the media cell of Trinamool Congress (TMC) comprising Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Subrata Baskshi, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kunal Ghosh.