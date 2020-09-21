Mass awareness drive against dengue held across state

Kolkata: The 'Dengu Bijoy Abhijan', a massive awareness drive against dengue was held across the state on Sunday.



The drives were carried out by the civic bodies under the guidance of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed all the civic bodies to take up the drive against dengue seriously.

Firhad Hakim, state Urban Development and Municipal Afairs minister and chairman board of administrators was present at the rally which was held in ward 82 in Chetla. The civic employees along with members of local clubs wore colourful caps and T-shirts and held placards containing the dos and don'ts to be followed to check spread of the disease.

In ward 17, rallies were taken out under the leadership of Mohon Kumar Gupta, ward coordinator. The civic employees visited flats and houses and urged the owners to keep their premises clean.

Rallies were taken out in all the 144 wards of KMC. The officials and workers of 'Solid Waste' management department and health department along with ward coordinators were present during the drives. Special emphasis were given on cleaning of garbage and sites where construction of buildings are going on.

Eleven wards under KMC have been identified as vulnerable where intense drives are carried out. These wards are 16, 14 in north Kolkata, 55 and 59 in east Kolkata, 63 and 66 in central Kolkata while 69, 85, 87, 77 and 79 in south Kolkata. Twenty six wards have been identified as

"bordering wards" and the civic authorities are keeping a tab on them.

In Sector V which falls under Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority ( NDITA)

A Mosquito Analytic Machine, the first of its kind in eastern India was installed. The machine will give hourly data on the types of mosquitoes that are found in the area. Out of five mosquitoes spotted , one was detected to be female Aedes Egyptii mosquito that carries Dengue. On the basis of the data, NDITA will regulate its spraying drives. In New Town, New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) will carry out carpet spraying in every area against mosquitoes.