Martyrs' Day: Campaign on boat held in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A unique boat campaign was conducted in river Atreyee for endorsing the Martyrs' Day rally of Trinamool Congress, slated to be held on July 21 in Kolkata's Dharmatala area. The campaign was conducted in Balurghat on Wednesday by the women's wing of South Dinajpur TMC. The campaign was led by the district president of South Dinajpur Women TMC Pradipta Chakraborty.



"The boat campaign was organised to provide a message to the people residing on both sides of Atreyee so that they can take part in the upcoming Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata on July 21. We know that a large part of our district people are dependent on three main rivers-Atreyee, Punarbhaba and Tangan and that is why we conducted the rally in order to show our devotion towards the three main rivers flowing across the district," Chakraborty said.

According to her, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always gives her importance to all North Bengal districts. "It is our duty to return back her importance by assembling a mammoth crowd from here to participate in the historic rally," she added.

Notably, the Martyrs' Day rally was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak over the past two years. But this year, the rally will be organised following the improvement of pandemic situation.

It may be mentioned that July 21 Martyrs' Day rally is an annual mass rally organised by the All India TMC to commemorate the 1993 Kolkata firing.