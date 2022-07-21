Martyrs' Day: About 100 land givers for Deocha Pachami project to attend rally

kolkata: Nearly 100 tribal people from Birbhum who have given land for the proposed Deocha Pachami coal mine project and therefore availing the rehabilitation package offered by the Trinamool Congress government will take part in the Trinamool Congress' Martyrs' Day rally at Dharmatala on Thursday.



Many folk artistes who avail benefits of various state government schemes will also attend the rally to listen to what message Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee sends across during the grand show. All these beneficiaries will be present at the rally as a token of expressing gratitude to Banerjee.

Chandranath Sinha, senior Trinamool Congress leader from the district and also a minister said: "More than 70 people belonging to the tribal community and local artistes will come to the city in buses to witness the grand event. Many of them have given land for coal mine projects and also received rehabilitation packages while some others have yet to receive the benefits of the package.

The state government on July 8 handed over appointment letters to 260 youth from the families of land givers who will be appointed as junior constable. The programme was held at Birbhum's Suri. Members of the families who have given land for the proposed project will get jobs in higher ranks on the basis of their educational qualification.

The state government in February this year approved relaxation in recruitment for those who would give their land for the proposed Deocha Pachami coal mine project in Birbhum. Government had also decided that one member from each of the families who will give their land for the project will be handed over a job of a junior constable or a senior constable depending upon their educational qualification.

Bengal Chief Minister had earlier said that about 5100 such posts have already been approved. She already made it clear that work would first commence on 1000 acres that belong to the state government.

State government has already started digging at various sites of Deocha Pachami. Samples of coals which have been extracted have been sent to Coal India's Ranchi laboratory.

Digging will be carried out at 13 sites over the next

one month.