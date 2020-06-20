Martyr Bipul Roy laid to rest with full state honours

Darjeeling: It was a long wait for the obscure Bindipara village on Friday. Suddenly been elevated to an important destination, the village witnessed thousands pouring in from not only Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri districts but from neighbouring state of Assam as well since early morning, only to catch a glimpse of braveheart Havildar Bipul Roy, who had made the supreme sacrifice protecting the sovereignty of the country.



Bipul was everyone's favourite. He used to play marbles with the kids on the dusty village stretches when he used to return for his vacations. He had a habit of helping one and all who needed it and was well known for it in his village. They all wanted to catch a glimpse of the ever-smiling boy returning from duty, but this time, unfortunately in a coffin.

Ever since the news had reached the village of his martyrdom three days ago, they had been waiting.

The mortal remains of the 36-year-old had arrived at Hashimara Air Force Station on Thursday evening.

The body was received by the Alipurduar district administration and state government led by minister Goutam Deb at 3 pm on Friday with full honours from the Army, Air Force and civil administration. Deb laid a wreath on behalf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

From there, the mortal remains arrived at Bindipara by road at around 5 pm. His wife Rumpa and their five-year-old daughter who were flown in from Delhi on Friday, received the body. Thousands gathered to pay their last tribute.

The two used to live in Meerut Army Cantonment with Bipul.

Roy, who was with the Signal Corps, had returned recently from the USA after completion of a six-month-long training and then was posted in Ladakh. His parents could not speak. Shourav Chakroborty, MLA, Alipurduar stated that the state would bear all expenses for the treatment of the martyr's ailing parents. "A martyr's column will also be erected at the parade ground."

The mortal remains were then taken to the crematorium on the banks of Gadadhar river. Gun salutes were given by the Army and Police before the funeral pyre was lit at around 6 pm.