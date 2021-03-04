Marriage of TMC leader's child: BJP workers threaten guests

KOLKATA: A large number of invitees did not attend the marriage ceremony of the daughter of Trinamool Congress leader after being threatened of dire consequences allegedly by some BJP leaders at Dubrajpur in Birbhum on Wednesday.



TMC leader Niranjan Ghosh's daughter's marriage took place on Wednesday at Paduma in Dubrajpur. Ghosh had invited almost everyone in the village.

But he was astonished to find out that only half of the invitees turned up to give blessings to his daughter.

"I had invited all in the village. But later came to know that local BJP leaders went door to door to threaten the invitees saying that supply of water in their agricultural land would be stopped if they attend the wedding of my daughter," Ghosh said.

Subha Ghosh, a local resident, said: "They came to my house a day ahead of the wedding and threatened us. They said that we will be booked against false case if we attend the wedding. So we skipped Ghosh's daughter's marriage."

BJP, however, refuted all allegations. Prabhat Ghosh, BJP leader from Dubrajpur, said: "No one was threatened by BJP leaders or workers. Niranjan has not invited all villagers."