Marksheet of Part II diploma to be given to heads of institutions

kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education will hand over the hard copies of the Part-II Diploma in Elementary Education examinations marksheets for the session of 2019 to 2021 to the heads of District Institute of Educational and Training (DIET), government, government sponsored and government-aided Primary Teachers Training (PTT) Institutes from September 22 to September 26.

Meanwhile, the marksheets of the examination will be handed over to the heads of self-financed non-government PTT institutions from September 27 to September 29. The heads of all the institutes have been asked to come to the primary education board's office. If the heads of DIETs, government, government-sponsored and government-aided institutions are unable to come, they can send their authorised employees. However, for self-financed non-government institutions, mark sheet will only be given to the head. Additionally they have been asked to carry the latest approved list of faculty members where the name of the head of the

institution features.