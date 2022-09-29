'Marks of thousands of SSC answer sheets tampered'

KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday submitted forensic reports to the Calcutta High Court where the agency stated that marks of thousands of answer sheets were tampered with.



Reportedly, on Wednesday, CBI claimed that they have found differences in the marks saved on the hard disks and the SSC server. CBI lawyer mentioned that in the recruitment procedure marks of thousands of unsuccessful candidates were increased. Even those who submitted blank answer sheets have also been given marks.

After hearing the CBI lawyer, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said that those who got jobs illegally should resign by November 7. If they do not resign, the court will take stringent action against them. He also mentioned that those candidates will not be able to apply for any government jobs till the case concludes. Meanwhile, on Wednesday Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were virtually produced at the Special PMLA court in connection with the Enforcement Directorate probe.ED lawyer claimed that they have found traces of money worth Rs 150 crore in the SSC scam case so far along with two more shell companies. Chatterjee and Mukherjee were remanded to judicial custody till October 31.